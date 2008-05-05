  T-Mobile confirms 3G iPhone

Austrian newspaper, Der Standard is claiming that T-Mobile Austria has confirmed the existence of a 3G iPhone and that Austria will be one of the first countries to get the new phone when it is eventually announced.

Pricing is also likely to change, T-Mobile hints in the article reporting company chief Hendrik Kasteel as saying that the company will offer "more flexible" subscriptions than today.

Meanwhile, Fscklog.com, a German language Apple blog is quoting T-Mobile as saying:

"Yes, we plan to bring the iPhone with UMTS-support to market, but can't and are not allowed to say when yet."

Apple has yet to officially announce a 3G iPhone. Steve Jobs', Apple's CEO, told Pocket-lint in 2007 that a 3G iPhone would become available in 2008.

We will keep you posted.