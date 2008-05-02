New 3G iPhone spy pics appear?
Yet another spy pic of the rumoured 3G iPhone has turned up on the internet.
This time Engadget is reporting it has had images sent to it from French iPhone blog iPhon.fr who say they've been sent the picture from an anonymous and unverified source.
Engadget is playing safe by saying that they aren't sure whether it's a mock-up, Photoshop job or some other "evil plot" to mislead before pointing to the fact that from a design aspect, the phone does match their previous rumours.
Rumours upon rumours upon rumours suggest that your guess is as good as ours as to whether this really is the next iPhone that Jobs promised to Pocket-lint in a press conference last year, however you never know.
We will keep you posted.
