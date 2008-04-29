  Canada finally getting iPhone on Rogers

To say details are thin on the ground at this early stage would be an understatement, but it seems Canada is finally to get the Apple iPhone via an official operator partner.

As part of a wider release about financial results, Rogers Wireless has revealed it will offer the iPhone in the country later this year.

The brief snippet reads: "[Rogers] Wireless announced it had reached an agreement with Apple to bring the iPhone to Canada later this year. Information regarding device availability and service plans will be announced at a later date".

The iPhone launched in the States at the very end of June 2007, in the UK in November and has since been launched in Germany, France and Ireland.

It is not clear from the information available whether the Canadian iPhone launch will be the existing EDGE model, or if Canada will skip iPhone 1.0 and get the second-gen 3G version, although reports suggest that the Rogers network is primarily a GSM one.