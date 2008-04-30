  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Phones
    3. >
  3. Phone news

Grundig Sinio designer DECT phone launches

|
1/2  
How the Honor 10 beats the OnePlus 6
How the Honor 10 beats the OnePlus 6

Grundig has gone all designer styling with the newly launched Sinio DECT range.

Described as slim-line, sleek and modern, Grundig Sinio's circular base unit contains a "revolutionary" charging system that means the handset is recharged just by freely placing it within the base.

Available in glossy piano black, the handsets are 134 x 43 x 25mm and the base unit has a diameter of 140mm.

With its 1.5-inch colour screen, there's digital graphics display and a said to be easy-to-use menu from which they can navigate features such as SMS send and receive, caller ID, phonebook and games.

Available as a single or duo and with or without integrated answering machine, Sinio functionality also includes polyphonic ring tones, handsfree on handset, 100 phonebook memory and 300 metre outdoor range.

Available exclusively from www.bigboxshop.co.uk, the Grundig Sinio Single with integrated answer machine is £44.99 and £39.99 without while the Duo with integrated answer machine is £74.99 and £69.99 without.

PopularIn Phones
iPhone XI (iPhone 11) and iPhone X Plus specs, release date, news and rumours
Oppo Find X review: Smartphones just got interesting again
Motorola P30 looks like an iPhone X and Huawei P20 Pro mashup
Huawei Mate 20 specs, release date, rumours and news: What's the story so far?
Sony Xperia XZ3 vs XZ2: What's the rumoured difference?
The best Galaxy S9 deals for August 2018
Comments