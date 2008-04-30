Grundig Sinio designer DECT phone launches

Grundig has gone all designer styling with the newly launched Sinio DECT range.

Described as slim-line, sleek and modern, Grundig Sinio's circular base unit contains a "revolutionary" charging system that means the handset is recharged just by freely placing it within the base.

Available in glossy piano black, the handsets are 134 x 43 x 25mm and the base unit has a diameter of 140mm.

With its 1.5-inch colour screen, there's digital graphics display and a said to be easy-to-use menu from which they can navigate features such as SMS send and receive, caller ID, phonebook and games.

Available as a single or duo and with or without integrated answering machine, Sinio functionality also includes polyphonic ring tones, handsfree on handset, 100 phonebook memory and 300 metre outdoor range.

Available exclusively from www.bigboxshop.co.uk, the Grundig Sinio Single with integrated answer machine is £44.99 and £39.99 without while the Duo with integrated answer machine is £74.99 and £69.99 without.