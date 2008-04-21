  Pocket-lint readers divided on Kindle ownership

Amazon's e-book reader, the Kindle, appears to have proved massively popular since its launch in the States last year with the white device consistently sold out since it debuted.

It seems that Amazon has now finally caught up with demand with the ecommerce site now showing stock of the reader, stating on the product page: "Availability: In Stock. Ships from and sold by Amazon.com".

Following the stock shortages, Amazon boss Jeff Bezos recently wrote an open letter on the site's homepage to apologise for the shortages, stating:

"We had high hopes for the Kindle before its launch, but we didn't expect the demand that actually materialized. We sold out in the first 5 1/2 hours and have been scrambling to increase our manufacturing capacity ever since."

Amazon has so far only launched the gadget in the States, so we were interested to see if the tech-loving Pocket-lint readership would be interested to see it come to the UK.

In our latest reader poll when we asked "Do you want to see Amazon's 'Kindle' eBook reader launch in the UK?", 55% of our readers said yes and 45% said no.