Cool G108 phone watch launches
Although we know that mobile phone watches are inherently designed to disappoint, we can't help but feel strangely drawn to this version from Chinese manufacturer, Cool.
The G108 is a GSM handset in a clamshell slash watch design weighing 65 grams and measuring 51 x 51 x 20mm, it boasts that sleek silvery finish and has a secondary outer LED display as well as the main 1.5-inch 128 x 160 pixel screen inside.
Offering GPRS connectivty, a 1.3-megapixel camera, a media player (although only half a meg of memory) there's also microSD card support and Bluetooth, which would mean a headset set-up would make you a little less Dick Tracy.
No word on either pricing or availablity, which is probably a good thing for both our wallets and street cred...
