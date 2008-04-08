  T-Mobile launches Top Up and Stretch

T-Mobile has announced the launch of Top Up & Stretch -

its latest pay as you go offer that means customers who top up by £10 between Monday and Friday will receive an extra £10 of free promotional credit to spend that weekend on calls, texts and picture messages.

Top Up & Stretch sits alongside T-Mobile's Top Up Friday offer, which gives pay as you go users who top up by £10 on a Friday unlimited weekend texts.

T-Mobile pay as you go customers can now choose - from week to week - which of the promotions they want to opt in to.

If a talker and texter, they should opt in to Top Up &

Stretch, and if they think they will be going text-mad over the weekend, Top Up Friday is the still right choice, the company says.

