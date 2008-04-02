  UK not buying French iPhone

Orange has said that the level of customers travelling to France to buy an unlocked iPhone is under 10%, suggesting that the high price is putting people off.

A spokesperson for the company told Pocket-lint that the number for the 1000 euro iPhone is: "Very small, it's under 10%".

Orange believe the main reason for the lack of excitement from around Europe is because of the price and the fact that:

"The iPhone was designed with a proper plan in place", rather than working without a data package included.

Orange, who offers the iPhone exclusively in France also confirmed that the company is developing applications via the SDK released by Apple last month for its customers, however wouldn't confirm whether or not those applications would be available to UK O2 iPhone customers.

"We are developing applications for the iPhone", Georges Penalver, executive vice president strategic marketing and Orange labs confirmed.

We will keep you posted.

