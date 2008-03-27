  1. Home
SlingPlayer Mobile for UIQ on Symbian OS and S60 announced

Sling Media say that using their set up, any program that you can watch on your sofa back home, you can now watch via a PC or Mac, as well as UIQ on Symbian OS, Symbian S60, Palm OS, and Windows Mobile-based smartphones anywhere you can get an internet connection (3G cellular or Wi-Fi).

This is because Sling Media has announced it is to release SlingPlayer Mobile for UIQ worldwide this summer and expects the new version of SlingPlayer Mobile for S60 to be available this spring - and - good news for N95 owners, its existing SlingPlayer Mobile for S60 on Symbian OS will soon support Nokia's N95 8GB. BlackBerry compatibility is expected soon too.

Sling Media expects to support the following UIQ handsets at launch and will continue to expand handset support thereafter: Sony Ericsson P1i, P990i, W960i, W950i, M600i and Motorola MOTORIZR Z8. Slingbox customers have to buy SlingPlayer Mobile application for a one-time charge of £19.99.

