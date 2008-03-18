Virgin ditches offer of phone with Liberty SIM contract
|
Virgin has moved to cut out the mobile phone from its mobile phone contracts with the launch of the Liberty SIM package.
The new package, which will come without a mobile phone, allows customers to keep their current handset and opt for the operator's £15 SIM only tariff offering 300 minutes and 300 texts or 150 minutes and 1000 texts.
The Liberty SIM comes with a 30 days notice period rather than 18 month contract.
Not that it's cutting out the phone altogether mind you. Virgin Mobile says that for every £100 a customer spends, it will give them £10 towards their next phone – up to £100 in total when they come to upgrade.
The new package is available from today.
