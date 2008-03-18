  1. Home
Virgin ditches offer of phone with Liberty SIM contract

Virgin has moved to cut out the mobile phone from its mobile phone contracts with the launch of the Liberty SIM package.

The new package, which will come without a mobile phone, allows customers to keep their current handset and opt for the operator's £15 SIM only tariff offering 300 minutes and 300 texts or 150 minutes and 1000 texts.

The Liberty SIM comes with a 30 days notice period rather than 18 month contract.

Not that it's cutting out the phone altogether mind you. Virgin Mobile says that for every £100 a customer spends, it will give them £10 towards their next phone – up to £100 in total when they come to upgrade.

The new package is available from today.

