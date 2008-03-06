CeBIT 2008: General Mobile shows credible GM500 watch-phone
General Mobile has been showing off its wristwatch phone, the GM500, in the hallowed Hanover halls of CeBIT 2008.
Measuring only 58.1 x 44.2 x 16.4mm and weighing 142 grams (which includes the weight of the battery and metal wristband), the GM500 claims to be among the smallest GSM mobile phones ever created. It's certainly one of the most credible watch/phone solutions we've seen.
The OLED display measures 1.5 inches and offers touchscreen technology for controlling functions like calls, SMS and MMS, listening to music or watching videos – although you'd have to be pretty precise with your touching on a screen that small.
The GM500 is a tri-band GSM device (900, 1800 and 1900MHz) that comes with GPRS, WAP, internet capabilities, Bluetooth and USB data transfer, MP3 and video playback and a voice recorder.
It has 128MB of built-in memory and can store 300 phonebook entries. It boasts 120 minutes of talk time and about 80 hours of standby time.
There is a hands-free option for folk who go for the Secret Service look, or the more likely way of using this is via hook-up with a Bluetooth headset.
The GM500 is due to be available to buy in Q2 of 2008, and suggested retail price will be 599 euros, which is around £460.
- Apple iOS 11.3 is here: Huge update adds Battery Health, new Animoji, Business Chat, and more
- Samsung Galaxy Note 9 specs, release date, news and rumours: What's the story so far?
- OnePlus 6 specs, release date, news and rumours
- Motorola Moto G6 specs, news, release date and rumours plus G6 Plus and G6 Play: Everything we know so far
- Xiaomi Mi Mix 2S initial review: Dual cameras in a bezel-free design at a surprise price
- iPhone Battery Health explained: How to disable throttling with iOS 11.3
- Apple iPhone SE2: Specs, rumours and everything else you need to know
- Best Galaxy S9 deals for March 2018: Contracts, upgrades and SIM-free Galaxy S9 price
- Best smartphone 2018: The best phones available to buy today
- Compare the best SIM only deals for March 2018: £100 Argos gift card with 20GB EE deal
Comments