CeBIT 2008: General Mobile shows credible GM500 watch-phone

General Mobile has been showing off its wristwatch phone, the GM500, in the hallowed Hanover halls of CeBIT 2008.

Measuring only 58.1 x 44.2 x 16.4mm and weighing 142 grams (which includes the weight of the battery and metal wristband), the GM500 claims to be among the smallest GSM mobile phones ever created. It's certainly one of the most credible watch/phone solutions we've seen.

The OLED display measures 1.5 inches and offers touchscreen technology for controlling functions like calls, SMS and MMS, listening to music or watching videos – although you'd have to be pretty precise with your touching on a screen that small.

The GM500 is a tri-band GSM device (900, 1800 and 1900MHz) that comes with GPRS, WAP, internet capabilities, Bluetooth and USB data transfer, MP3 and video playback and a voice recorder.

It has 128MB of built-in memory and can store 300 phonebook entries. It boasts 120 minutes of talk time and about 80 hours of standby time.

There is a hands-free option for folk who go for the Secret Service look, or the more likely way of using this is via hook-up with a Bluetooth headset.

The GM500 is due to be available to buy in Q2 of 2008, and suggested retail price will be 599 euros, which is around £460.