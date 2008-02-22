Siemens shows Gigaset concept phones

Siemens has unveiled some concept phones - the Gigaset "Onyx" and "Helium". Both phones have received Red-Dot-Design-Awards and support what Siemens says is "innovative, holistic high-tech communication".

Apparently symbolising the interaction between living space, high-tech and modern aesthetics, the phones are created with recyclable plastics and boast OLED technology, 3D-surround loudspeakers and spherical, touch-sensible navigation.

The Onyx concept is designed to support both the social and technical convergence in families and households. Each handset is assigned to a family member who in return is free to personalise the handset in terms of looks and applications using OLED technology.

All technical devices in the home equipped with an RFID-receiver can be operated intuitively with the Gigaset Onyx’s OLED touchpad technology. TVs, lights and the heating system can all be controlled and regulated using the handsets – making life in the future connected home intuitive and easy to manage.

The Gigaset Helium concept phone offers an integrated 3D-surround loudspeaker and stereo microphones, activated via sliding function, which should mean "revolutionary" speech quality and unprecedented freedom in conversation.

Touchpad sensor keys on the area-wide OLED-display offer plenty of space for intuitive and convenient handling.