Liscio phone on its way to UK

A new mobile phone for the UK market, called Liscio, is has been launched on Monday.

The Liscio will work on tri-band GSM 900, DCS 1800 and PCS 1900 networks.

It has a 1.10 inch OLED full colour display, which delivers a resolution of 96x96 pixels with 65k colours.

The phone, which is designed by the team at Onyx Innovation, is 90x35x17.8mm and weighs 60g.

You can chat away for up to three hours each charge, though the phone will last up to 200 hours on standby.

It has a 128MB built-in memory but is also compatible with Micro SD memory cards up to 1GB in size.

It boasts Bluetooth v1.2 connectivity.

Extras include an MP3 player, built-in FM radio, and supporting EQ.

It is available now - without a SIM - for £129.99 with no contract.