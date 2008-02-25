  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Phones
    3. >
  3. Phone news

Liscio phone on its way to UK

|
1/3  
How the Honor 10 beats the OnePlus 6
How the Honor 10 beats the OnePlus 6

A new mobile phone for the UK market, called Liscio, is has been launched on Monday.

The Liscio will work on tri-band GSM 900, DCS 1800 and PCS 1900 networks.

It has a 1.10 inch OLED full colour display, which delivers a resolution of 96x96 pixels with 65k colours.

The phone, which is designed by the team at Onyx Innovation, is 90x35x17.8mm and weighs 60g.

You can chat away for up to three hours each charge, though the phone will last up to 200 hours on standby.

It has a 128MB built-in memory but is also compatible with Micro SD memory cards up to 1GB in size.

It boasts Bluetooth v1.2 connectivity.

Extras include an MP3 player, built-in FM radio, and supporting EQ.

It is available now - without a SIM - for £129.99 with no contract.

PopularIn Phones
  1. OnePlus 6 review: Glorious, glossy and powerful
  2. What is Apple’s USB Restricted Mode and how does it work?
  3. BlackBerry Key2 tips and tricks - Master your QWERTY
  4. Upcoming phones: The future smartphones of 2018
  5. The best SIM-only deals for July 2018
  1. Nokia 7 Plus review: Shooting for mid-range glory
  2. The best OnePlus 6 deals for July 2018
  3. OnePlus 6 specs, release date and news: Everything you need to know
  4. OnePlus 6 now available in limited edition stunning red
  5. Apple's cheaper LCD iPhone will have iPhone X style super-thin bezel thanks to advanced LED backlight
Comments