  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Phones
    3. >
  3. Phone news

Readius e-paper phone shown off at MWC

|
1/9  

Polymer Vision made tech headlines in January with the announcement that they were going to launch a mobile phone with a pull-out e-paper display.

The Dutch company are exhibiting at the Mobile World Congress event and Pocket-lint got a quick hands-on with the "Readius".

As you can see from the pics, the device's 13cm fold-out black and white display is clear and very legible.

The phone will offer 30-hours of battery life and web browsing (via the portal shown in the last image) will be as much a focus as eBooks.

The 3G phone will also offer calling features, email, audio books and RSS feeds will be pushed to the device.

No pricing or exact availability has been announced as yet but Polymer Vision are currently looking for operators to partner with for a mid-2008 launch.

PopularIn Phones
  1. Samsung Galaxy S10 specs, release date, news and rumours: What we know so far
  2. Google Pixel 3 specs, release date, news and rumours
  3. BlackBerry Key2 specs, release date, news and rumours: What's the story so far?
  4. iPhone XI, iPhone 11 or iPhone X2: What's the story so far with the new 2018 iPhone?
  5. Samsung Galaxy Note 9 specs, release date, news and rumours: What's the story so far?
  1. HTC U12+ initial review: More than meets the eyes
  2. HTC U12+ official wallpapers revealed, which is your favourite?
  3. Honor sells 1 million Honor 10 handsets, the mid-range is alive and kicking
  4. Vivo might launch its Apex phone with pop-up camera at 12 June event
  5. OnePlus 6 vs OnePlus 5T vs OnePlus 5: What's the difference?

Comments