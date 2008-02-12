Readius e-paper phone shown off at MWC

Polymer Vision made tech headlines in January with the announcement that they were going to launch a mobile phone with a pull-out e-paper display.

The Dutch company are exhibiting at the Mobile World Congress event and Pocket-lint got a quick hands-on with the "Readius".

As you can see from the pics, the device's 13cm fold-out black and white display is clear and very legible.

The phone will offer 30-hours of battery life and web browsing (via the portal shown in the last image) will be as much a focus as eBooks.

The 3G phone will also offer calling features, email, audio books and RSS feeds will be pushed to the device.

No pricing or exact availability has been announced as yet but Polymer Vision are currently looking for operators to partner with for a mid-2008 launch.