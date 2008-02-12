Vmedia launches mini optical disc drive for phones

Vmedia Research has unveiled an entirely new format in mobile entertainment media technology at the Mobile World Congress event.

The "Vmedia" format is a miniature optical disc format "designed to bring the quality of a big screen experience and the simplicity of home entertainment to mobile consumer electronics".

A Vmedia disc is a new removable optical media for mobile devices, DVD-quality, and with the same price points and release dates, the discs are played in Vmedia optical drives – the world’s smallest blue laser optical drives.

A Vmedia optical disc is 32mm in diameter and able to hold complete feature-length movies at 576p resolution by combining blue laser technology with advanced video (H.264) and audio codecs (AAC).

The first generation single-layer Vmedia disc has 1GB of capacity which will hold the typical feature-length film plus extra features such as out-takes, mobile phone wallpapers and ringtones.

Vmedia disc capacity will increase to 2GB on dual layer discs which the company expects to ship in 2009. A recordable Vmedia disc is under development for future release.

The first generation Vmedia optical drive is currently shipping to mobile phone manufacturers in India this year, with a possible launch in the UK and US in 2009.

According to a spokesperson for the company, when the phone launches there will be over 1000 films available from big Hollywood and Bollywood studios. Names being touted include Warner Bros, and Sony BMG.

A second generation slim drive with a reduced height of 9.5mm will be shipping in the latter half of 2008.