A new mobile phone that allows you to slot it into different jackets for different occasions has been shown off at Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, Spain.
The new phone called Modu, first announced at the beginning of the month, is the size of a matchbox and is devoid of the traditional numberpad.
Instead customers will buy dedicated jackets which the handset slips into instead.
The company say that they already have a number of jackets in development and on sale, including options focusing on music, QWERTY keyboards, large LCD displays and GPS.
The Israeli company has already signed deals with Universal and Magellan to create dedicated jackets. In a partnership with Universal, the idea will be to create custom jackets for your favourite bands.
The jackets are expected to cost around 20-60 euros.
Modu mobile phone in pictures
