  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Phones
    3. >
  3. Phone news

Mobile phone users get DJ software

|
  Mobile phone users get DJ software
Best smartphone 2018: The 15 best phones available to buy today
Best smartphone 2018: The 15 best phones available to buy todayBy Chris Hall

Mobile phone fans who enjoy listening to music on their mobile will get a new tool to help them create the ultimate party mix.

Software maker NXP has created a new application, called LifeVibes MixDJ, that instead of simply playing songs consecutively with pauses between them, eliminates gaps to create a continuous, seamless playback.

The software aligns the tempo and beat of the current and upcoming songs and then fades between them, just as would a professional live DJ, according to the company.

The software can be found on the Samsung SGH-F250 music phone amongst other handsets.

NXP, which was founded by Philips has also launched LifeVibes VideoArtist, a video editing software package for mobiles that enables advanced "one-click" editing capabilities.

Users simply shoot video as normal, then select a pre-defined theme such as "sporty" or "romantic". With one click they can apply the theme, complete with audio track, and the clip is ready.

Themes can be stored on the phone or downloaded. In addition, a "wizard" feature allows users to add intro texts, static or animated frames, and choose from over 100 professionally-designed transitions.

PopularIn Phones
  1. Samsung Galaxy S10 in-display sensor confirmed; triple-lens camera suggested
  2. Best OnePlus 6 deals and price for June 2018
  3. OnePlus 6 Avengers: Infinity War Edition official, new stock available but will you be able to get one?
  4. 2018 Apple iPhone and iPhone X Plus revealed in amazing renders
  5. Lenovo Z5 'all-screen' smartphone isn't 'all-screen' after all. Yep, there's a notch.
  1. Asus ROG Phone initial review: The serious flagship smartphone for PUBG gamers and more
  2. Can I get iOS 12 on my iPhone or iPad?
  3. Asus ROG Phone vs Razer Phone: What's the difference?
  4. BlackBerry Key2 specs, release date, news and rumours: What's the story so far?
  5. This is the OnePlus 6 Silk White in pictures, available to buy today
Comments