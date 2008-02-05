16GB iPhone to go on sale in UK today

Pocket-lint is able to confirm that Apple and O2 are to launch a 16GB version of the iPhone in the UK today.

After rumours began circulating on the Web that the larger capacity phone was due to hit O2 stores on Tuesday 5th February, we took a trip down to our local O2 emporium on Oxford Street.

An O2 spokesperson has confirmed to Pocket-lint that the 16GB version will go on sale in the UK today for £329.

The shop staff had the 16GB version on their computer systems, showed as launching today.

This compares to £269 for the 8GB version, the only model that has been launched so far in the UK.

The official time for the new phone to go on sale is 1.30pm, when we can expect official releases about the new model.