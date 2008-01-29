  1. Home
  2. Phones
  Phone news

Business users to get iPhone in UK

  Business users to get iPhone in UK

O2 has confirmed that they will be offering the iPhone on business tariffs in the UK by the end of the year.

In an interview with Pocket-lint a spokesperson for the company said that although the iPhone is aimed at consumers, the company "want to offer it as a service for business users looking to use the smartphone in their office".

O2 has stated that a business tariff offering will be available in 2008.

The move follows AT&T's announcement in the US that the Apple iPhone is now available to enterprise customers.

The company has also revealed that the handset is the "fastest selling device" it has and that 60% of customers signing up to get the iconic phone from Apple are new to O2.

"The iPhone is currently only available on consumer eighteen-month contracts and not yet on business tariffs and contracts. Business customers can still buy an iPhone but they will need to take out a new 18-month consumer contract on an iPhone tariff", a spokesperson had previously told us.

