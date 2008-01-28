  1. Home
T-Mobile launches MDA Touch Plus in UK

T-Mobile has announced the new MDA Touch Plus' availability in the UK.

Featuring a TouchFLO touch screen and sliding keyboard, the MDA Touch Plus offers fast 3G-and-then-some connectivity on T-Mobile's HSDPA network.

Coupled with T-Mobile's web'n'walk service the company says that the MDA Touch Plus is set to provide a "complete and personalised" mobile surfing experience, as users will be able to explore any site on the internet as they would on their PC.

The MDA Touch Plus also offers access to emails on the move and for those moments of downtime, users will be able to watch a range of TV channels on the handset, from Sky Sports to MTV.

The Touch Plus has a video-capable 2-megapixel camera, with in-handset editing capabilities. There's a front facing VGA camera for video calling too.

The MP3 player function is complemented by stereo Bluetooth functionality and the MDA Touch Plus is also fully compatible with the CoPilot Live satellite navigation system.

Pricing TBC.

