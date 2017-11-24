Best Christmas: Gift ideas, decorations, jumpers and more

Tis the season to be jolly, Fa la la la la, la la la la.
Yes, it's that time of year again when you get to eat mince pies and drink mulled wine and not feel guilty about it.
But do you need inspiration? Maybe some ideas of what to get yourself or your friends for Christmas? We've compiled some great gifts ideas for the drone fan in your life, those that like listening to music, either on their head or via a Bluetooth speaker, or merely just want some gadget inspiration.
If those ideas aren't for you, make sure you check out our best of the year features, and the winners from this year's EE Pocket-lint Gadget Awards. The awards showcase the best gadgets of the year as chosen by 25 esteemed journalists from the industry and you the public.
It doesn't have to just be about gifting though. What about decorating your tree with gadgety baubles, wearing a Christmas jumper, or choosing the right wrapping paper for that Star Wars fan in your life.
And then when you've bought your presents, eaten your mince pies, donned your Christmas jumper you can sit back and watch a selection of Christmas movies that we've rounded up, and reminisce about the toys you never got as a child
And then on the night. Make sure you use the internet to its best by tracking Santa as he delivers the presents to those that have been good around the world.
Merry Christmas and a happy new year!