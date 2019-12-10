  1. Home
Best last-minute Christmas gifts 2019: Ideas, decorations, jumpers and more

7 things to consider when buying your child their first phone this Christmas

Yes, it's that time of year again when you get to eat mince pies and drink mulled wine and not feel guilty about it.

We're all about Christmas here at Pocket-lint - we've plenty of gift ideas that don't cost the earth so check out links to all the buying guides below. 

A great place to start to find out about the best tech of the year is to make sure you check out the winners from the 2019 EE Pocket-lint Gadget Awards. The awards showcase the best gadgets of the year as chosen by almost 50 journalists from the industry and you the public.

The Pocket-lint Christmas Gift Guides

We've put together six handy guides that should give you plenty of ideas for friends and family, and unlike many gift guides on the internet, we've been sensible in picking affordable gadgets.

CHRISTMAS GIFT GUIDES
10 best gaming accessory gifts 10 best fitness gifts for Christmas
10 best business traveller gifts for Christmas 10 best music gifts for Christmas
10 best designer tech gifts for Christmas 10 best kitchen gifts for Christmas

When it comes to kids and gifts, make sure you check out our best tech toys feature, and best Lego sets for Christmas to give you some ideas.

If shopping for your kids makes you feel nostalgic, then take a trip down memory lane with our 23 tech toys you wanted for Christmas but never got feature. Yes we always wanted to Six Million Dollar Man action figure too. We've also compiled a list of the most most opular Christmas toys and tech from over the last 40  years were. 

More than gifts

It doesn't have to just be about gifting though. What about decorating your tree with gadgety baubles, wearing a Christmas jumper, or choosing the right wrapping paper for that Star Wars fan in your life.

Turn off your Christmas lights automatically

if you've got Alexa, Google Home or Apple's Siri in your house you can use a smart plug to connect your Christmas lights to the internet. This lets you, at a basic level, set timers and geo-location features when you're out, but also do fun things like turn off your Christmas lights without having to get on the floor and climb under the tree every night

Check out our how to guide on how to turn off your lights with a smart plug, and our guide to which smart plug to buy

Best Christmas movies

And then when you've bought your presents, eaten your mince pies, donned your Christmas jumper you can sit back and watch a selection of Christmas movies that we've rounded up:

And then on the night. Make sure you use the internet to its best by tracking Santa as he delivers the presents to those that have been good around the world. 

Merry Christmas and a happy new year!

