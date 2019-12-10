Yes, it's that time of year again when you get to eat mince pies and drink mulled wine and not feel guilty about it.

We're all about Christmas here at Pocket-lint - we've plenty of gift ideas that don't cost the earth so check out links to all the buying guides below.

A great place to start to find out about the best tech of the year is to make sure you check out the winners from the 2019 EE Pocket-lint Gadget Awards. The awards showcase the best gadgets of the year as chosen by almost 50 journalists from the industry and you the public.

We've put together six handy guides that should give you plenty of ideas for friends and family, and unlike many gift guides on the internet, we've been sensible in picking affordable gadgets.

When it comes to kids and gifts, make sure you check out our best tech toys feature, and best Lego sets for Christmas to give you some ideas.

If shopping for your kids makes you feel nostalgic, then take a trip down memory lane with our 23 tech toys you wanted for Christmas but never got feature. Yes we always wanted to Six Million Dollar Man action figure too. We've also compiled a list of the most most opular Christmas toys and tech from over the last 40 years were.

It doesn't have to just be about gifting though. What about decorating your tree with gadgety baubles, wearing a Christmas jumper, or choosing the right wrapping paper for that Star Wars fan in your life.

if you've got Alexa, Google Home or Apple's Siri in your house you can use a smart plug to connect your Christmas lights to the internet. This lets you, at a basic level, set timers and geo-location features when you're out, but also do fun things like turn off your Christmas lights without having to get on the floor and climb under the tree every night

Check out our how to guide on how to turn off your lights with a smart plug, and our guide to which smart plug to buy.

And then when you've bought your presents, eaten your mince pies, donned your Christmas jumper you can sit back and watch a selection of Christmas movies that we've rounded up:

And then on the night. Make sure you use the internet to its best by tracking Santa as he delivers the presents to those that have been good around the world.

Merry Christmas and a happy new year!

Shop for cell phones, prepaid phones and cell phone plans at AT&T Wireless. AT&T is a wireless telecommunications company providing coverage to millions of customers in the U.S. AT&T offers exclusive products from Apple, Nokia, Sharp, Sony, LG, Moto, Samsung and other manufacturers. The cellular company remains a favourite of consumers who like its sharp voice quality and discounts on cell phone plans.