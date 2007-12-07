  Ofcom details L-Band spectrum auction

Ofcom has published details of its plans to auction radio spectrum suitable for a range of services including mobile television and satellite radio.

The so-called "L-Band" is being positioned to be used for mobile multimedia services including mobile TV, satellite digital radio; and broadband wireless access or high speed internet on the move.

Ofcom expects the auction process, which will be held online, to start in spring 2008.

The spectrum will be released on a technology and service neutral basis, allowing users the flexibility to decide what technology to use, what services to offer and to change their use of the spectrum over time. All licences will be tradable.

The release of the spectrum in the 1452-1492MHz band is part of a wider programme to release around 400MHz of spectrum at prime frequencies below 3GHz.

Other awards in this programme include the digital dividend – the highly-valued spectrum that will be freed-up through the switch to digital television plus Channel 36 which is within the television bands - and the 2.6GHz bands.