AT and T confirms 3G iPhone next year

|
Although we've had this news direct from the horse's mouth - as in Apple CEO Steve Jobs at the UK launch of the iPhone - AT&T confirming the 3G version is making tech headlines in the States.

The long-anticipated 3G version of the iPhone is "guaranteed" for 2008, AT&T's big boss has told a meeting in Santa Clara, California. "You'll have it next year", said CEO Randall Stephenson, reports MacNN.

AT&T, the official partner in the US for the iPhone operates an HSPA network so speeds of up to 3.6Mbps are possible in theory.

Stephenson added that Apple CEO Steve Jobs "will dictate what the price of the phone is".

Jobs has always maintained that a 3G iPhone is not essential to market success as Wi-Fi is faster, and battery issues with power-hungry 3G chips make it more problematic than practical.

