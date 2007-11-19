  T-Mobile Sidekick Slide is faulty

Following news of the recall of the Sony Ericsson Walkman W910i here in the UK, the T-Mobile Sidekick Slide is suffering a similar fate in the US.

Reports state the Slide, listed as "temporarily unavailable" on T-Mobile's official site has been "inadvertently" powering off for no reason.

T-Mobile has made a press statement: "T-Mobile USA suspended sales of the T-Mobile Sidekick Slide on Friday evening, Nov. 16, after Motorola – the manufacturer of the device – confirmed that some devices may inadvertently power off when the slide door on the front side of the phone is opened or closed".

"T-Mobile has taken this action to help ensure our customers only receive devices we’re confident will perform at their peak, so they can stay effortlessly connected to those who matter most."

"Motorola is currently working to identify the root cause of the power cycle issue in affected Sidekick Slide devices. The T-Mobile Sidekick and Sidekick are not affected by this issue."

Customers affected are urged to return their handsets to stores where they will receive an upgrade to the LX model.

We are waiting confirmation that this recall is for British handsets too and will update the story.

Official comment from Motorola is as follows:

"Motorola recognises that there has been some product feedback on the slider mechanism on our HipTop Slider. Motorola develops, produces and tests all of its equipment to ensure the correct operation of its products and the safety and well-being of consumers. Our product engineers are currently reviewing the facts and will investigate all possible causes. We are unable to comment further on specifics until we have full investigated the facts."

We are still waiting to hear from T-Mobile.

UPDATE: We have heard from T-Mobile who have informed us that they are currently still offering the Slide in the UK, but are currently investigating the claims made in the US. More information is promised soon.