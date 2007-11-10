10,000 iPhones sold in Germany on launch day
Despite news agencies reporting a lack of interest in the iPhone's launch in Germany on 9th November, the same day as the UK got Apple's mobile, it seems to have been a success.
T-Mobile said it has sold more than 10,000 iPhones on the first day via retail stores and online and said for now it is "well prepared" to meet further demand.
Rene Obermann, the company's CEO, did warn that in the lead up to the busy Christmas period that demand may outstrip supply.
Before the UK launch of the iPhone, Darren Gardner, head of wireless UK at Carphone Warehouse said that they, as the official retail partner in the UK, would sell 10,000 iPhones on the first day of the device's availability.
UK sales figures have not yet been revealed.
- Huawei P20 specs, release date and news: Everything you need to know about P20, P20 Pro and P20 Lite
- OnePlus 6 specs, release date, news and rumours
- 30GB data SIM only on a 30 day rolling contract for £15
- Great Galaxy S9 and S9+ accessories at Carphone Warehouse and Mobiles.co.uk
- OnePlus 6 may not be as cheap as you'd expect
- How to watch the Huawei P20 and P20 Pro launch live
- Huawei P20 vs P20 Pro: What's the rumoured difference?
- Save up to £100 on Honor smartphones in the Amazon Easter Sales
- Huawei P20 Pro triple lens camera features revealed in full
- HTC launches Desire 12 and 12+ with bezel-less displays and dual-lens cameras
Comments