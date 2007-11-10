  10,000 iPhones sold in Germany on launch day

Despite news agencies reporting a lack of interest in the iPhone's launch in Germany on 9th November, the same day as the UK got Apple's mobile, it seems to have been a success.

T-Mobile said it has sold more than 10,000 iPhones on the first day via retail stores and online and said for now it is "well prepared" to meet further demand.

Rene Obermann, the company's CEO, did warn that in the lead up to the busy Christmas period that demand may outstrip supply.

Before the UK launch of the iPhone, Darren Gardner, head of wireless UK at Carphone Warehouse said that they, as the official retail partner in the UK, would sell 10,000 iPhones on the first day of the device's availability.

UK sales figures have not yet been revealed.