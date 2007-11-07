  Opera Mini 4 launches out of beta

After three betas, Opera has announced they are "proud to release the shiny new Opera Mini 4 to the world".

The company promises tons of improvements, as well as new features, and list the highlights on their blog, as below:

Opera Link

We've added support for Opera Link in Opera Mini 4. With Opera Link, you're able to instantly synchronise and share your bookmarks and Speed Dial with the Opera browser for your computer.

Overview mode

Opera Mini 4 includes a new rendering architecture that allows you to view webpages just like you would on your computer. When you first load a webpage, Opera Mini will show you an overview snapshot of the page; using the new mouse cursor you can instantly zoom in to the selected region of the page.

Size of text fits width of screen

Opera Mini 4 dynamically changes the size of the text on webpages to fit the width of your phone's screen, meaning you won't have to scroll horizontally.

Context menu

A context menu is displayed when pressing the number 1 key. From the context menu you could change the viewing modes to "Mobile view", reload the page, and show webpage information. When the mouse cursor is focused on a link, the Context menu will show you the link information (i.e. where the link points to, etc.).

Mouse cursor

With the mouse cursor you could scroll to any direction on the page and more easily click on links.

Scrolling shortcuts

Pressing these number key shortcuts will help you quickly navigate around the page.

2 - Page up

8 - Page down

4 - Go to the left one column

6 - Go to the right one column

5 - Zoom in and out

Create search

With this new feature, you could add any search engine of your choice to the Opera Mini start page. To add a new search engine, click on the search field, press the menu button and click on the "Create search" option.

View pages in Landscape mode

By pressing the * and # shortcut keys, you could switch the page view to landscape mode.

New standards support

Support for HTML tables, CSS handheld stylesheets, and more advanced support for CSS have been added to Opera Mini.

Bi-directional support

With this new release we've also added support for bi-directional text, adding support for languages such as Hebrew.

Some other notable changes

Added support for small anti-aliased bitmap fonts

Simplified setup process

Improved image quality

Improved fit to width mode rendering

Simplified settings page

Added native BlackBerry menu

Dialogs are now displayed with round corners and alpha channel overlay windows

New and improved server side cookie handling