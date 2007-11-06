Vertu Signature goes black and white

If the "Coloured Diamonds" edition of the Vertu Signature was a bit, say, over the top for you, then the luxury handset maker has toned it down a bit with a black and white edition. Black and white diamonds that is.



Along with the release of this handset, Vertu has revealed some yes-our-prices-are-justified facts. Did you know that each model has 388 mechanical components? A total of 74 patents protecting its intellectual property?



And did you also know, that eight designers had spent a total of 4 man-years perfecting the feel of the keypad? What about the fact that it takes an expert up to 3 years to learn how to assemble a Vertu Signature?



No? Did you care?