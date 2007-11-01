  Pocket-lint to offer "iPhone Week" coverage in run up to UK iDay

Today marks the start of the Pocket-lint countdown to the UK launch of the Apple iPhone on O2.

Here at Pocket-lint we know from reader feedback that there are a lot of you out there looking forward to the launch of Apple's smartphone and have tailored our forthcoming coverage according.

Everyday between now and the 9th November we will be offering the following:

iPhone Application of the Day

Save trawling through endless apps - this will be a look at the best widgets available - as approved by Apple - to download to your shiny new phone.

iPhone Accessory of the Day

You're getting an iPhone, but what kit do you need to go with it? We bring you the essential iPhone accessories that it's worth splashing the cash on

iPhone Insider Tip of the Day

Yes, we've had iPhones for a while now and teaming up with Megawhat.tv have worked out some neat little tricks on video that will save you time, or just make using the phone more fun.

iPhone Competition on the Day

Pocket-lint has teamed up with Griffin to offer you the chance to win its entire iPhone accessory range including cases, an armband, an iTrip, a car charger and much more everyday until launch. We've got nine goodie bags to give away.

iPhone Killer of the Day

For those of you who aren't iPhone fans - we will be looking at one "iPhone killer" a day in order to try and keep the hype under control, and spotlight promising products from other manufacturers, the iPhone might be great, but its not for everyone.

iPhone RSS feed

Knowing that you'll want all the up to the minute iPhone coverage as soon as it happens we've created an dedicated RSS feed for the iPhone giving you alerts to all the iPhone coverage over the next 10 days.

iPhone Homepage

If its just iPhone news you want you can check out all the latest coverage from Pocket-lint on the dedicated iPhone category page via a link on the blue bar below the logo on every page.

iPhone News Alerts

Being a member also allows you to get iPhone news alerts straight to your inbox. Use our Alerts page and typing iPhone as a keyword will mean whenever its mentioned in a story, we'll ping you an email 2 minutes later.

But that's not all...

You can also "avoid" the dedicated news by customising the Pocket-lint homepage so you don't get the extra coverage. All you have to do is become a member (which is free) and then choose the topics you want.

So, we think you'll agree that for anyone as excited as we are by the imminent launch of the iPhone, or even those unconvinced who want to learn more, Pocket-lint is the number one place to be.

And - our usual top-notch news and reviews service looking at the whole of the gadget, games and technology world will continue during this time, unabated...