Texas Instruments shows off second gen pico-projector
DLP Products from Texas Instruments has demonstrated the second-generation pico-projector prototype at the SID Mobile Display Conference in San Diego.
In addition, the company has announced that three manufacturers Foxconn, Sypro Optics and Young Optics plan to design and build mobile products that use the pico-projection technology.
DLP pico-projectors, can either be standalone projectors or as integrated components in mobile devices, and will provide users with the flexibility to share video and graphic content in a larger way than has been possible before.
Building on the DLP pico-projector first shown earlier this year, DLP Product's second-generation prototype claims to demonstrates advancements in both form factor and picture quality from the earlier model.
The new prototype is thinner and smaller, which allows easier integration in many mobile devices such as cellular phones, digital cameras and portable media players.
DLP's latest prototype is being shown in the form factor of a mobile phone, measuring in at around 10 millimetres in thickness, with no fan or other moving parts (not pictured).
The enhanced picture quality comes in with a "speckle-free" solution, which is said to deliver a clear and crisp image.
Products powered by DLP pico-projector technology, will enable viewers to watch images and video clips on most surfaces with an image the size around 8.5 x 11 inches.
Frank J. Moizio, manager of emerging markets business, TI DLP front projection, said:
"Today there are approximately 1.4 billion mobile devices with screens that are less than 3.5 inches; our innovation opens the opportunity to have information and video displayed in a much more compelling way - without compromise to the size of current mobile devices."
- Samsung Galaxy Note 9 specs, release date, news and rumours: What's the story so far?
- The best Sony Xperia XZ2 deals and pre-order info: Plus SIM-free XZ2 price: Free PS4 or PSVR for a limited time
- Compare the best Galaxy S9 UK deals: Contracts, upgrades and SIM-free Galaxy S9 price
- Pre-order Sony's Xperia XZ2 phones to get free PS4 or PSVR bundles
- Hot EE Samsung Galaxy S9 and S9+ deals: 60GB of data with no upfront cost
- Huawei's next innovation? A blockchain smartphone, possibly
- Best Buy will stop selling Huawei phones after US government warning
- Compare the best Galaxy S9 + UK deals: Contracts, upgrades and SIM-free Galaxy S9 price
- Compare the best SIM only deals for March 2018
- Upcoming phones: The future smartphones of 2018
Comments