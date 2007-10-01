  Virgin Mobile offer free bonus minutes to PAYG customers

Virgin Mobile has announced the introduction of its new Bonus Minutes offer to UK Pay As You Go customers: 5 free minutes every day to any UK network.

The new offering will be called Pay As You Go with Bonus Minutes.

From the 1st October 2007 when a customer joins Virgin Mobile on a PAYG tariff they will be entitled to register for the new bonus minutes offer. This offer is also open to existing PAYG Virgin Mobile customers.

In order to qualify for the "Free Calls" customers need to make 5 minutes of qualifying calls to either a UK landline or mobile phone. Qualifying calls will be charged at usual Virgin Mobile rates.

Registration can either be done online at or by calling 789 from a Virgin Mobile phone.

Once the registration has been completed, customers will be sent a text message within 48 hours confirming the application has been activated.

Graeme Oxby, MD of Virgin Mobile said: "Each day, once the customer has made 5 minutes of calls to UK landlines, UK mobiles or UK videocalls they will receive the next 5 minutes of calls free of charge. A simple and straight forward offer with no jargon".