MySpace goes mobile for free

  MySpace goes mobile for free
Fox Interactive Media has announced a new free, ad-supported version of MySpace for mobile phones has been launched in the States. A beta version of the new service will go live this week with a full roll-out expected a few months down the line.

AT&T and Helio already offer MySpace on your mobile Stateside, but this version is completely free to use, as long as folk can put up with the advertising, but offers almost full MySpace functionality while the go.

"Accessing the Internet from a mobile phone will soon be as common as text messaging and voice calling, and it's FIM's goal to deliver these new free, ad-supported experiences as additional options for our users on top of our incredibly popular premium mobile services", said John Smelzer, Fox Interactive Media senior VP, in a release.

