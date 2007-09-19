  1. Home
  2. Phones
  Phone news

UK mobile phone users top for texts

The UK sends more texts than any other country in Europe, research from Universal McCann has discovered. The research comes from a global study that looked at results from 10,000 participants in July this year.

An average UK mobile user sends 100 texts a month while the Germans send the least at 65 a month. The US still lags when it comes to SMSing - with an average of only 32 texts a month.

Give yourselves a pat on your tech-savvy backs as the UK is also top for multimedia usage with 87% taking photos and 28% downloading video.

The next big things? 33% want to try TV on their mobile while (more bad news for Apple) 3G is the number one "in-demand" portable technology with 43% wanting to adopt.

