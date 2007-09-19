  UK mobile phone users top for texts

The UK sends more texts than any other country in Europe, research from Universal McCann has discovered. The research comes from a global study that looked at results from 10,000 participants in July this year.

An average UK mobile user sends 100 texts a month while the Germans send the least at 65 a month. The US still lags when it comes to SMSing - with an average of only 32 texts a month.

Give yourselves a pat on your tech-savvy backs as the UK is also top for multimedia usage with 87% taking photos and 28% downloading video.

The next big things? 33% want to try TV on their mobile while (more bad news for Apple) 3G is the number one "in-demand" portable technology with 43% wanting to adopt.