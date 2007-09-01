IFA 2007: Hands on with DLP mobile phone projector

Following its unveiling earlier in the year, Pocket-lint has been given behind the scenes by Texas Instruments at IFA 2007 in Berlin, Germany, to see a working prototype of its miniature projector that fits inside a mobile phone.

Although we weren't able to photograph or film the concept model to share with you, we were able to see it in action behind closed doors.

The Pico is currently housed within a mock up mobile phone handset, the design, which a spokesperson at Texas Instruments said could be on the market as soon as 2010 is aimed at offering consumers and business professionals the chance to do presentations on the go without having to lug around heavy equipment.

Impressive in its demo, the device, which promises the same functionality as its larger projectors, but merely miniaturised, managed to throw a large enough screen that would easily allow you to share pictures, video or a PowerPoint presentation even in a fairly light room.

“Although we are showing this example in a mobile phone there is no reason why you couldn't offer the same technology in a digital camera or portable media player”, said Frank J. Moizio, Worldwide Strategic Marketing and Business Development Manager, TI DLP Front Projection.

Texas Instruments is hoping the manufacturers like Samsung will use the DLP technology in their handsets in the future.

We will keep you posted.