  Palm offers Windows Mobile 6 upgrades for Treo 750s

Palm has announced that its Treo 750v and 750 smartphones are now compatible with Microsoft's Windows Mobile 6 operating system.

As of today, the Treo 750 smartphone can be upgraded, free of charge, to Windows Mobile 6 via the Palm website.

By upgrading to Windows Mobile 6, customers will benefit from a range of additional tools and services.

The upgrade includes:

* Improved calendar functionality

* Email enhancements and additional support

* Live links to Microsoft SharePoint documents

* Ability to set an out-of-office message and flag emails for follow-up from the device

* Simple interface to allow you to use the Treo as a high speed wireless modem for laptops

* 3G HSDPA for faster data download speeds (for 750v)

Follow the link below for more info, and to get the download.