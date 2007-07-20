  T-Mobile launches MDA Vario III

T-Mobile is launching the MDA Vario III which it is calling the ultimate communication device.

As the name might suggest, the MDA Vario III is the third handset in the Vario line and boasts some new features and an improved internet browsing experience.

With few specs available, and without having had the chance to try this out we're going on T-Mobile's word alone - but apparently the device allows any internet site to be viewed in all its glory thanks to the new Vario's "tilting touch screen".

The device supports fast HSDPA mobile broadband speeds of up to 3.6 Mbps – faster than previously available.

The next generation Vario runs Windows Mobile 6 operating system, allowing users to access and edit applications on the move and boasts push email capabilities.

A big selling point is the built-in GPS receiver, bringing satellite-navigation to the product.

Other spec, and info on pricing and availability is a bit on the light side, but we'll bring you more as we have it.