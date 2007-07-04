  1. Home
Argard M10 ultra, ultra, ultra small Bluetooth headset

Thai company Argard describes its ultra small M10 Bluetooth headset as "smaller than anything you could have ever imagined", and aside from an implant, we don't disagree.

Weighing in at only five grams we think there's risk you'll forget you're even wearing this weeny gadget once you stick it in your ear.

It measures a mere 23 x 22 x 31.5mm but Argard have managed to squeeze some control buttons on it - one to answer and end calls and volume control, we can only imagine it would be pretty fiddly to use.

The Argard M10 uses energy saving and battery technology so that despite its small size, it offers three hours of talk time and 100 hours of standby.

Not industry leading stats, but respectable given the small form factor.

The Argard M10 is perhaps not the most practical of headsets, but it's certainly stylish.

