  Europe to get 3G iPhone from Vodafone, T-Mobile and Carphone Warehouse

Breaking news reports from Newswireless.net are suggesting that a new 3G version of the iPhone will be announced on Monday in the UK by Apple - in a join promotion with Vodafone, T-Mobile of Germany, and Carphone Warehouse.

If true, this 3G version will be welcomed in the light of the iPhone's poor performance on the EDGE network.

Vodafone has been strongly tipped to be the iPhone's European carrier, but this news suggests that Apple going for a three-way European strategy with the backing of two carriers and one retailer.

This news will certainly put a smile on European Apple fan's faces even as Americans are queuing in the rain for the now-inferior 2G version.

Dates are still unconfirmed but said to be on target for the end of the year, no information on pricing has been revealed.

All parties concerned are maintaing a tight-lipped "no comment" status, so we'll have to wait and see what Monday brings...