Palm confirms new device announcing Wednesday

  Palm confirms new device announcing Wednesday
Palm has confirmed that it will announce a new range of devices on Wednesday 30 May as predicted by Pocket-lint last week.

The new line of devices will be announced by the founder of Palm, Jeff Hawkins via a webcast on the company's website.

Last week we reported that the company was due to launch a new UMPC beyond its smartphone range - the Treo.

An industry insider told Pocket-lint at the time:

"I've heard that Palm will be launching a range of consumer devices over the next 6 months that will focus away from the Treo in its offering."

The webcast will follow the announcement of this new product at the D: All Things Digital conference in California.

The announcement will be made at 7:30pm UK time.

We will keep you posted.

