  CommonTime's new mSuite software launches

CommonTime, a company that specialises in extending lBM's Lotus Notes to smartphones and PDAs, has announced that through its mSuite software, Windows Mobile 6 will now support IBM Lotus Notes functionality.

Anyone currently running Windows Mobile 6 will know that it features enhancements to email, calendaring and improved versions of mobile versions of Office Outlook, Office Word, Office Excel and Office PowerPoint.

But if you're already using Lotus Notes programmes on your main computer and don’t want to stop when you turn on your smartphone or PDA, you may want to have a look at what CommonTime can offer.

mSuite brings advanced Lotus Notes messaging with strongly Lotus-centric functions and operations to Windows devices.

Features such as Lotus Sametime instant messaging and "free time search", which are normally confined to the world of Lotus Notes, will be available in the Windows environment of a smartphone or PDA.

mSuite will allow businesses currently running Lotus Notes to take advantage of employee's existing Lotus skills and increase the speed of mobile email and related applications across their company's mobile devices.