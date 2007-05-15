  "World's smallest phone" on sale in UK

Available now, sim-free, from Unlocked-Mobiles.com is the new Haier Elegance, a handset from the Chinese mobile manufacturer that claims to be the world's smallest GSM mobile phone featuring an MP3 player.

Weighing only 64 grams and with diminutive measurements of just 90.6 x 35.3 x 18.2mm, it sure is little.

Despite its small size, it can hold over 250 MP3 tracks (albeit via a Micro SD card slot), has a "groovy" 3D full colour graphics display on its 1.1-inch OLED screen and features an alarm clock, calculator, games, calendar, text messaging, speed dial and USB2 connectivity.

For anyone concerned about battery life in such a small unit, it claims to have a fairly respectable 3 hours of talk time, 11 hours of "play" time and 200 hours of standby battery life.

We like how it looks with its glossy black "pearl effect" finish and rounded edges but suspect that the novelty of owning such a handset will wear off once you've pressed the wrong button on the wee keypad for the nth time, or, as is always the risk with mini-gadgets, lost the darn thang.

The handset costs £164.99, and is available now, link below to the retailer's website.