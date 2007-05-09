Vertu launches Strawberries and Cream lady phones for the summer

Vertu, an undoubted leader in the luxury and handcrafted mobile phones market, unveils its latest mobile handsets, the Vertu Ascent Summer Season Special Editions aimed at (rather well off) ladies.



Wrapped in diamond perforated leather - resistant to almost everything from lipstick to suntan lotion - the Summer Season Special Edition comes in two variants: the Vertu Ascent Strawberry Edition in deep pink and Vertu Ascent Cream Edition in cool cream. Both have distinctive, matching leather pouches.



As with all Vertu phones, each one uses only the finest leather and precious materials and is individually hand-assembled, in England, by expert craftsmen. Featuring a diamond patterned, brushed stainless-steel back plate that mirrors the leather design, and the unique Vertu Ascent bezel, these two handsets exemplify both style and sophistication (as well as a surfeit of cash that could stretch to purchase half a small car).



"Our Ascent special editions have become very popular with both our female and male customers alike – who love to buy for themselves, or for wives or girlfriends", says Mercedes Gonzalez Gorbena, product marketing director at Vertu. “Our customers love to attend the most fashionable events the Season has to offer and our new Ascent summer season colours are the perfect accessory - whether you’re at the races, the Polo or just relaxing in the Mediterranean”, she added.



To help you better plan your social engagements this summer, all Vertu models come with a dedicated "Concierge key" at the side of the phone. The Vertu Concierge maintains exclusive partnerships with the most popular spas, restaurants and bars around the world, accessible to you 24-hours a day. Sigh, it's a different world…



The Ascent Summer retails at £3500 and available in stores now.