  Calling costs abroad set to be cut

An international ring tone indicates the pounds rolling up on the recipients phone bill. However this could be coming to an end in Europe after a successful vote by a committee representing the policy.

European Commission proposals are advising the EU to force mobile networks to cut roaming charges across all EU member states by 70%. Before it can be put in place, it first needs to be past by the main European Parliament to receive a vote next week.

The commission is urging for the proposal to be past and implemented by the summer. It could see mobile phone charges abroad cut to as little as 12p a minute compared to some existing charges of up to 5 Euro a minute in some states.

Mobile phone operators already argue that roaming charges are falling and have by around 25% in the past 2 years.

We will keep you posted.