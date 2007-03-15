  CeBIT 2007: E-TEN Glofiish X800 premieres at CeBIT 2007

E-TEN has announced its latest Pocket PC; the Glofiish X800 (previously known as X600) at CeBIT 2007 in Germany.

The new Smartphone which comes with a host of connectivity options including HSDPA/WCDMA, Wi-Fi and quad-band GSM will come pre-loaded with Microsoft's new operating system Windows Mobile 6 platform.

The Glofiish X800 also features a new, large VGA (640 x 480) display offering up to four times the resolution of previous E-TEN handsets, a 2 megapixel camera on the back and another lower VGA resolution on one the front for video calling. Other features include GPS and Bluetooth.

At just 113.5 x 60.5 x 15.8mm, the Glofiish X800 maintains similar ultra-thin, pocket-friendly dimensions as E-TEN's previous X-series model.