CeBIT 2007: Plantronic launches three new Bluetooth headsets

Plantronics has launched a range of new Bluetooth headsets at CeBIT 2007 in Germany.

The company has expanded its Discovery line with the £69.99 665 Bluetooth Headset that features AudioIQ the industry’s first headset DSP (digital signal processing) sound technology which according to Plantronics automatically optimises audio quality for both caller and listener alike.

Plantronics, today also introduced two new wireless headsets for PC; the .Audio 990 and the .Audio 910 USB (also announced in January this year). Both feature Bluetooth technology.

The .Audio 990 alerts the user to incoming calls with a beep and can be answered with the single touch of a button, pausing the music or movie. The .Audio 990 will cost £99.99. and is available from April.

Finally not content with three new headset, Plantronics launched the second wave of their wireless office and contact centre headset range with the addition of noise-cancelling microphones; the CS70N and the SupraPlus Wireless. Both headsets are priced in the region of £199, the CS70N will be available in May and the SupraPlus Wireless Monaural Noise Cancelling variant will be available in June.