  Virgin Mobile offers free music downloads

Virgin Mobile in an attempt to encourage more of its users to use its music download service is offering contract and prepay customers with 3G handsets the chance to download a limited number of free tracks.

The offer, which runs for three months from 1 March through to the 28 May 2007, will be available to new and existing customers.

However before you get the idea that you'll be able to download all the latest albums, the number of downloads is limited to 25 tracks available from the Virgin Mobile Bites service and those with 3G handsets such as the Sony Ericsson Walkman W850i and the brand new W880i, plus the K800i and K610i Cybershot handsets.

The offer is available at Virgin Mobile online or in store, The Carphone Warehouse and other selected retailers.