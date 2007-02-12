  1. Home
YouTube to come pre-installed on Nokia N-series handsets

Nokia has announced a deal with YouTube and Reuters that will see dedicated button on its multimedia handsets linking users directly to content.

The button which will be found in the company's new video application Video Centre will be apart of the company's new video offering that offers easy access to the mobile phone mutlitmedia content.

Although only intitialy available on the company's N-series hansdets, a Nokia spokesman told us that some "operators will be able to request it not be made available in their interface customisation".

The service, which looks Apple's Front row application, the service combines branded video services, internet videos and sideloaded videos from the PC in one single place.

It will be available globally in the markets where Nokia Nseries devices are sold, preinstalled first in the Nokia N95 multimedia computer and available for download to other Nokia N-series multimedia computers.

