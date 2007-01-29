  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Phones
    3. >
  3. Phone news

Men actually do follow instructions

|
  Men actually do follow instructions

Contrary to popular belief, men actually do take time to read instruction book when setting up household appliances and gadgets.

Sixty-seven per cent of men take time to read instructions when setting up things like DVD players, while women actually refer to them far less, at 62%.

The survey, conducted by GfK on behalf of 60207, also reveals that just over half of the 16 to 24-year-olds say they don't bother to look at instructions, while more than three-quarters of the 55-64-year-olds go by the book.

Interestingly, 66% of the over-65s check the instructions before setting something up.

The survey was made up of a sample of around 1000 people who were questioned in the run-up to Christmas.

60207 is a shopping search engine for mobile phones. You simply text the service with the name of a product you're interested in, and receive a list of the best three prices available on the internet. If you want to buy it, you can do so directly through 60207.

PopularIn Phones
  1. Samsung Galaxy S10 specs, release date, news and rumours: What we know so far
  2. Google Pixel 3 specs, release date, news and rumours
  3. Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 processor brings 4K HDR and premium smartphone features to the mid-range
  4. Honor sells 1 million Honor 10 handsets, the mid-range is alive and kicking
  5. HTC U12+ initial review: More than meets the eyes
  1. BlackBerry Key2 specs, release date, news and rumours: What's the story so far?
  2. HTC U12+ official wallpapers revealed, which is your favourite?
  3. Vivo might launch its Apex phone with pop-up camera at 12 June event
  4. OnePlus 6 vs OnePlus 5T vs OnePlus 5: What's the difference?
  5. iPhone XI, iPhone 11 or iPhone X2: What's the story so far with the new 2018 iPhone?

Comments