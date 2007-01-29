  Men actually do follow instructions

Contrary to popular belief, men actually do take time to read instruction book when setting up household appliances and gadgets.

Sixty-seven per cent of men take time to read instructions when setting up things like DVD players, while women actually refer to them far less, at 62%.

The survey, conducted by GfK on behalf of 60207, also reveals that just over half of the 16 to 24-year-olds say they don't bother to look at instructions, while more than three-quarters of the 55-64-year-olds go by the book.

Interestingly, 66% of the over-65s check the instructions before setting something up.

The survey was made up of a sample of around 1000 people who were questioned in the run-up to Christmas.

60207 is a shopping search engine for mobile phones. You simply text the service with the name of a product you're interested in, and receive a list of the best three prices available on the internet. If you want to buy it, you can do so directly through 60207.