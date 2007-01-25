Vonage offer V-Access to bring friends in on the benefits
Vonage, the telephone company that specialises in offering VoIP services in the UK, has today announced the launch of V-Access, a new free feature giving friends and family of Vonage customers an additional and more affordable way to stay in touch.
V-Access provides an access number to make calls to any Vonage phone number for the price of a local call, even when calling internationally.
V-Access will work from all touch-tone phones, including pay phones, and is available to anyone living in the UK, Canada, France, Italy, Mexico, Spain and the US.
“Vonage customers already enjoy competitive calling packages, and now they can share their savings with friends, family and even business contacts. And with so many UK residents choosing to live abroad or planning regular trips overseas, V-Access is an ideal way to ensure everyone stays in touch”, says Kerry Ritz, managing director, Vonage UK.
