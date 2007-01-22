  British Open bans mobile phones

Golf fans attending the British Open this summer will have to go sans mobile phone, as the tournament is banning them.

It follows a similar ban for this year's Ryder Club, and has been enacted as a response to players who have complained about them.

Spectators will be checked by security at every paygate to make sure they're not bringing one in.

“We have so far resisted the call to ban mobile phones on the ground that it may be an inconvenience to the public”, said David Hill, Director of the Championships for The R&A.

“However, after receiving complaints referring to the numbers that were in use as play in The Open was proceeding, we feel there is no other reasonable option other than a complete ban.”

“As at the Ryder Cup, we believe that spectators will understand that this measure is being put in place to make The Open a more enjoyable experience for all spectators and players.”